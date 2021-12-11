Sharon L. Heckathorn, 73, of Water St., Spartansburg, died on Dec. 6, 2021 at the Millcreek Community Hospital.
She was born on June 1, 1948 in Meadville, to the late Edward Percival and Jean Louise Rowland Peterson.
Sharon was raised and educated in Mercer and graduated from Mercer High School. After high school, she worked for several years as a nurse at the Union City Hospital. She then worked for MFG in Union City for a few years and then returned to nursing, where she was employed by Cambridge Springs Manor until she retired.
She was a member of the Mount Pleasant Chapel, where she was involved in many church activities. She also enjoyed doing crafts, painting, reading, traveling, shopping and camping. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert C. Heckathorn, whom she married on March 16, 1973 in Union City; a stepfather, Floyd Peterson; a sister, Christine, and a brother, Edward “Eddy” Percival.
Sharon is survived by two daughters, Dawn Taubert and her husband, Scott, of Missouri and Bobbi Jo Heckathorn, of Spartansburg; a son, Ronnie Heckathorn and his wife, Maryanne, of Corry; a sister, Debbie Peterson, of Ohio, and two brothers, Dale Peterson and his wife, Ardith, of North East, and Keith Peterson and his wife, Sharon, of Union City.
She is also survived by 24 grandchildren; Melissa Ricey, Natasha Ricey, Aaron Heckathorn, Joleene Taubert, Brittany Swan, Bethany Heckathorn Shield, Chelsey Gould, Devin Swan, Garrett Taubert, Joey Gould, Cyrus Heckathorn, Lexi Loveland, Collin Yost, Josh Gould, Dallas Heckathorn, Cora Errette, Eva Heckathorn, Brooke, Drew, Tucker and Jasper Dylon and Ella, Emma and E.J. Grabowski; 14 great-grandchildren; extended family, Andy and Belinda Dylon, Jake and Dani Grabowski and Alex and Lauren Grabowski, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held there on Dec. 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. Pastor Dave Nolan will officiate.
Inurnment will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Union City, Pa.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit brackenfh.com.
