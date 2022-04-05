Friends of Bernard P. “Bumps” Kelly who passed away on Feb. 21, 2022 may attend a committal service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel, with Fr. Walter Packard officiating. The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements
