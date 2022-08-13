Robert A. “Bob” Sutton, 84, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Bob was born on Jan. 5, 1938, in Hydetown, to the late Dorsey and Gertrude Mealy Sutton.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School and also a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force.
After discharge, he worked for Piper Aircraft in Lockhaven. After two years there, he moved to California and earned his public jet repair license. LAX International Airport hired him upon graduation. Eventually he moved back to Titusville and found work at Cytemp Specialty Steel Corp. He earned his journeyman’s license in electrics and worked for the company until its closing.
Bob was a member of the White Oak Methodist Church.
He enjoyed photography and genealogy research.
He is survived by his son, Robert O. Sutton and fiancé, Trudy Dietz, of Oil City; a sister-in-law, Mrs. Arthur Sutton (Pearl); a sister, Mary Anne Kopper and her husband, Tom; a sister, Barbara Gratkowski and her husband, William; a sister, Nora Kaster and her husband, Ted, and a brother, Paul Sutton and his wife, Kathy. He is also survived by his partner in crime and cousin, Gordon A. Sutton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur E. Sutton and sister-in-law, Betty.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. and attend a funeral service there on Monday at 11 a.m., with Rev. Roger Patterson and Rev. Jerry Grey officiating.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to White Oak United Methodist Church, 14790 Spring Creek Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354-5320.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.