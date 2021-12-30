Mr. Edward Joseph Messina, 59, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.
Ed was born on July 20, 1962, in Union City to the late Samuel W. and Nellie Ginnery Messina. He married Dianna Hicks on Jan. 1, 1983, at the Pleasantville Full Gospel Church.
He attended Titusville Area Schools.
Ed worked as an auto mechanic for numerous local garages, and was a maintenance technician in Chattanooga, Tennessee for several years.
He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything. He loved to help anyone who was in need and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and playing with his dog. He loved being with his family and friends.
Ed is survived by his wife, Dianna, of Titusville; two daughters, Krystal Dittman and husband, Draik, of Centerville, and Carrie Succheralli and husband, Albert, of Titusville; eight grandchildren, Shawn Baker, Riley, Hunter, Isabella, and Cooper Dittman, Kali, Bentley, and Matthew Succheralli; four brothers, Samuel W. Messina Jr., Frank Messina and wife, Linda, both of Spartansburg, Louis Messina, of Lincolnville, and Bernard Messina and wife, Bobbi, of Titusville; four sisters, Betty Schley and husband, William, Thresa Martin and husband, Donald, all of Spartansburg, Mary Hicks, of Centerville, and Margaret Stines and husband, Marty, of Hanover, Pa., and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Vanessa M. Wright.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St. on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted from the funeral home on Monday at 11 a.m., with Pastor Ward Beers officiating.
Interment will be at Kerr Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or online at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
