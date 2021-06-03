Rosalie W. Miller, 75, of Titusville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday on June 1, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Rosalie was born on Feb. 4, 1946 in Jamestown, New York, a daughter of the late Gerald and Jessie Eddy Miller. She was married to Donald R. Miller on Feb. 29, 1964 in Hydetown. They were an inseparable couple over the course of their 57 years of marriage.
Rosalie was a graduate of Titusville High School. She had been employed at Riverside Market and Quality Market, from where she had retired. She had also been employed at the former Fisher’s Big Wheel and Warner’s Bakery.
Rosalie was a member of the Pleasantville Independent Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and feeding the birds. She enjoyed most spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rosalie is survived by her husband, Don, of Titusville; four children, Christine Bell and husband, Charlie, of Titusville, Daniel Miller and wife, Arlene, of Anza, California, Jeffrey Miller and wife, Tricia, of Titusville, and Jennifer Stine and husband, Paul, of Corry; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart; a sister, Debra Lee Schenberg, of Titusville; a stepsister, Nancy Ecker, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Richard Leon Miller and Gerald Burton Miller Jr.; sisters, Marylou Repine and Marilyn May Miller, and stepbrothers, Lyle and Gary Ecker.
No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Private interment will be in Open Meadows Cemetery in North Harmony, New York.
The family asks that memorials be made to the charity of one’s choice.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
