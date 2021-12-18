Mildred J. Lehmann, 48, of Old Route 77, Spring Creek, Pa., died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1973 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Samuel E. and Nancy Stroup Puffenbarger.
Millie was raised and educated in Titusville and graduated from Titusville High School in 1992. She then worked for Blair Corporation for 26 years until they recently closed.
She was affiliated with the Relevant and Spring Creek Community Churches. Millie volunteered for the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department. She enjoyed hunting, campfires, baking and being with family and friends. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Millie is survived by her husband, Lawrence A. Lehmann, whom she married on June 19, 1999 in Titusville; two brothers, Scott Stroup and his wife, Michelle, of Centerville, and Bob Stroup and his wife, Belinda, of Louisiana; a sister-in-law, Jennifer Morton, of Corry; two brothers-in-law, Paul Lehmann, of Spartansburg, and Jason Morton, of Corry, and her mother-in-law, Maria Lehmann, of Spring Creek, Pa. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Millie was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
Family and friends may call at the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. and attend the funeral service there on Monday at 11 a.m. Rev. Timothy Smitley will officiate. The service may be viewed on the Bracken Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11a.m.
Burial will be in Spring Creek Cemetery, Spring Creek, Pa.
Memorials may be made to the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Route 426, Spring Creek, Pa. 16436.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, visit brackenfh.com.
