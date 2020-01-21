Mrs. Julie A. Parker-Hazeltine, 50, of Newland Ave., Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Julie was born on Sept. 8, 1969 in Corry to Rosalyn Ricke Parker and the late Robert Parker. She married Paul Hazeltine on Dec. 5, 1998 at St. Walburga Church.
She was a graduate of Maplewood High School, class of 1988. She also attended University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
Julie worked for “Hunt of a Lifetime” as a grant writer, and was previously employed at The Titusville Herald as a sportswriter.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, photography, doing flower arrangements, watching the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers and loved her family and friends. She also enjoyed watching Professional Wresting at the Crawford County Fair.
Julie is survived by her husband, Paul, of Titusville; her mother Rosalyn, of Titusville; a sister, Melanie Derwins and husband Steve, of Orlando, Florida; two nephews, Brad Parker, of Wisconsin and Philip Parker Houma, Louisiana; and one niece MacKenzie Parker, of Houma, Louisiana.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, James A. “Jamie” Parker, and her maternal grandparents Roger C. and Mary P. Ricke.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Wednesday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Linda Clark Lazzeroni, officiating.
Interment will be at Troy Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made on behalf of the family at Julie’s tribute page
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
