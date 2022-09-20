John William Reynolds died peacefully surrounded by his children on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida.
John was born in Titusville on July 22, 1941 to Louie and Sylvia (Ekblom) Reynolds. John grew up in the Bethel/Shelmadine Springs area where he learned to hunt, fish and the value of hard work.
He was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church. John was a proud graduate of the Titusville High School, Class of 1959 and rarely missed a class reunion. John then enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1959 until 1966. John loved to share stories and pictures of his time while stationed in Anchorage during the Alaskan earthquake of 1964.
In October of 1966 he married Patricia Ann Deinhardt, of Akron, New York. The couple moved to Church Run Road in order to raise their family in 1971.
John is survived by daughter, Jill Curtis, of State College, Pa.; son, Timothy Reynolds, of Pittsburgh, Pa. and son, Travis Reynolds, of Chazy, New York. He also is survived by his granddaughter, Delaney Bell, of State College, and his dear friend, Virgina King, of Sebastian, Florida. Preceding John in death were his loving wife, Patricia and a daughter, Autumn.
John moved to Florida in 2014, where he could enjoy fishing daily, bird watching and the warm Florida sun that he loved so much.
John Reynolds was a gentle giant who truly loved life. His sparkling blue eyes, smile and warm hugs will be deeply missed. John was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish. He would happily teach and share his trade with anyone that he could. Trout, bass, bluegill and perch were his favorites to catch and to eat. That love of fishing lives on in his sons to this day. John loved music and to dance. His little made up jingles will remain in our hearts forever.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Titusville Rod and Gun Club. A celebration of life and interment of ashes to Union Cemetery will be held at a later date.
