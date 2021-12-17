Dorothy K. Schmidt, 87, of Pleasantville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital, after an extended and valiant battle with cancer.
Dorothy was born on May 20, 1934 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Patterson Miller. She was married to Frank H. Schmidt on May 17, 1958. He preceded her in death on Oct. 17, 1974.
Dorothy was a graduate of St. Vincent School of Nursing, earning her registered nurse degree. She had worked at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie and had worked for many years as SPICU at Hamot Hospital. She was last employed at Erie OsteoCatholic Hospital, from where she retired in 1994.
Following her retirement, she was head seamstress and sole proprietor of Dorothy’s Mercantile in Tionesta’s Market Village. She enjoyed doing sewing and creating and acquired many friendships from her sewing ventures. She was a member of the Plumer Ladies Aid.
Dorothy is survived by the following children; Thomas J. Schmidt, of Titusville, Dorothy Bickel and husband, Carl, of Pleasantville, Diane Spurgeon, of Erie, and John Schmidt, of Oil City; 10 beloved grandchildren, Garth and Christine Schmidt, Edwin Reichel, Kathryn McCrillis and Carl “Alex” Bickel, Raymond Spurgeon III, Ashley and Nicholas Spurgeon, John Mark Schmidt and Patrick Schmidt; 14 most loved great- grandchildren, Jackson, Kayden and Madilynn Vath, Gage and Gavin McCrillis, Sophia Johnson, Raiden, Cypress and Orion Bickel, Colten Beer, Brayden, Mason, Julian, and Nolan Powell; a brother, Thomas J. Miller, of Wyoming; a niece, Jessica Hetrick, and a nephew, Thomas J. Miller.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a son, James Schmidt; a daughter, Maryanne Schmidt, and a stepsister, Eva Grout.
No public calling hours will be observed. A Celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held at a later date.
The family asks that memorials be made to Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, Pa. 16346 or to the Anna Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, Pa. 16511.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
