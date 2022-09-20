David Crowther, 75

David Crowther, formerly of Pleasantville, Pa., born Oct. 12, 1946, went to be with Jesus Sept. 17, 2022. He died peacefully at his beloved home in Laurel Hill, Florida, with good friend, neighbor and caregiver Todd Tucker by his side. He was born to Richard Paul Crowther and Frances V. Spangler Crowther, and was an only child until age 11 when he welcomed a sister, Amy, and two years later a brother, Joe.
As a child, Dave loved scouting, animals, baseball and always cars! He tore up the basketball court in high school, was a heartbreaker with the girls — being homecoming king in 1964, was an all star baseball player sought by the Philadelphia Phillies until he was drafted into the Navy.
He served in Vietnam and Thailand as a jet mechanic and helicopter fight recorder. While stationed in San Diego, Cali., he was the victim of a terrible auto accident which nearly claimed his life, but through prayer and God’s mercy he was returned to his loving family.
He was a proud, loving and supportive father to Leslie Richard Crowther and Teresa Sue Crowther. Dave chose to live in Florida, he hated snow. He married Barbara Gates of Milton, Fl., in 2002 and was a loving and caring husband until her death in 2015.
Dave loved God, was a friend to all, had a huge and generous heart, always willing to help in any way he could. He loved cars especially Chevys, and owned several classics in his lifetime. He was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church of Laurel Hill. He enjoyed wood working, feeding the birds, mowing his lawn and westerns. He will be deeply and sadly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Services will be Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Laurel Hill and he will be buried next to Barbara in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Ebenezer Baptist Churchm 3186 New Ebenezer Road, Laurel Hill, FL., 32567.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, a nephew Joseph M. Crowther, and two great nieces Amy Rose and Angel Rose Crowther.
James 4:14 — “You do not know what will happen tomorrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away.”
