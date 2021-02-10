Mrs. Mary Louise Tucker, 101, of Titusville, went to her eternal home for her long anticipated eternal rest on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 14, 1919, at home on the Union City area family farm, to Clyde Harold and Mary Ann Van Tassel Rust. At the time of her birth, her mother was critically ill with the Spanish influenza, so she was named for her mother.
Mary was a 1937 graduate of the former Bloomfield High School, where she played basketball and served as class president.
On Sept. 29, 1938, she was married to John Robert Tucker, of Titusville. She was a skilled seamstress, knitter and an avid gardener. Her vegetable and flower gardens were her pride and joy.
She was the oldest surviving member of the Titusville First Presbyterian Church.
For many years she worked for Singer Sewing Centers as a bookkeeper and sewing instructor in Titusville, Meadville, Oil City and Glendale, California. She was also the first female Singer manager west of the Mississippi.
Family and friends will miss her life stories of the past century. They entertained and inspired many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, Genevieve Stranahan, a niece, Lee Anne Ellis Loveless, and a nephew, Bill “Butch” Ellis.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy Bedford and husband, Jim, of Saegertown; grandchildren, Jill Ann Waterhouse and husband, Mark, of Bellefonte, Joseph John Bedford, of Saegertown, and Jason Gar Bedford and wife, Ashley, of Pretoria, South Africa; great-grandchildren, Kai Tucker Frost Bedford, and twins, Oran James Frost Bedford and Henry Wyatt Frost Bedford, of Pretoria, South Africa; nieces, Patricia Stranahan, of Virginia, Susan Stranahan, of Florida, and Myrna Sanford, of Meadville; nephews, John Stranahan, of Canadohta Lake, and Jay Ellis, of North Carolina, and her feline “kids,” Tyler and Katy Sue.
The family is grateful to her compassionate caregivers, Nancy, Judy R., Nanette, Pam, Sandy, Laura, Paula, Donna, Dawn and Lyndee, and the Hospice nurses of Crawford County, as well as many caring neighbors.
A memorial service will be conducted at a more favorable time.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 317 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354; the First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa.; Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, or to the Saegertown Area Library, 325 Broad St., Saegertown, Pa. 16433.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.