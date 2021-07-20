Gerald W. “Jerry” Hasbrouck, 83, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday evening, July 18, 2021 at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.
Jerry was born on Feb. 9, 1938 in Titusville, a son of the late Clyde and G. Marie Hartman Hasbrouck, of Troy Center.
He was married to Ann Sharp on Nov. 27, 1957 at Parks Corners, New York. They resided in Titusville before relocating to Phillips Drive in Pleasantville. She preceded him in death on April 7, 2005.
Jerry was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1956. He had been employed as an equipment operator for 53 years at Hasbrouck Sand and Gravel, from where he was retired. Despite retiring, he continued working on large and small machinery.
Jerry was a member of the Titusville First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed gardening, walking with his dog and his daily lunches at Sam’s Restaurant.
Jerry is survived by three children, Debra Leigh Williams and husband, James, of Houston, Texas, Kevin DeWayne Hasbrouck and companion, Debra Sampson, of Centerville, and Stace Harvey and husband, Mike, of Pleasantville; grandchildren, Rainey Donovan-Beach and husband, Scott, Chad Williams and wife, Leah, Clayton Williams, Miranda Sewell and husband, Blake, Cody Hunter and wife, Christa, and Parker and Cole Harvey; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Abbi Beach, Elliana and Daiva Sewell, Charleigh, Delana, and Azaria Williams, and Jack and Nicholas Hunter; three brothers, Edward Hasbrouck and wife, Ruth, of Titusville, Fredrick Hasbrouck and wife, Sandy, of Titusville, and Dr. Roger Hasbrouck and wife, Sarah, of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; five sisters, Karen Crawford and husband, Roger, of Guys Mills, Caroline Thomas, of Umatilla, Florida, Maxine Hedden, of Rocky Face, Georgia, Kay Hasbrouck, of Oil City, and Kathy Ritchie and husband, Tom, of Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Jerry was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Lyda.
The family will receive friends at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, at which time a memorial service will be conducted with Mr. Lance Hummer, nephew, officiating.
Inurnment will be in Troy Center Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
