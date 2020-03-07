Howard M. “Butch” Feltenberger, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Howard was born on Aug. 11, 1952 in Meadville to the late Howard and Dorothy Putnam Feltenberger. He married Barbara Brown on March 3, 1979 in Edinboro.
He was a graduate of Ft. LeBoeuf High School and Indiana State University of Pennsylvania.
Howard was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army as a Missile Technician. He served during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea and Key West, Florida. He was honorably discharged with the rank of E4 on Jan. 7, 1974.
Howard worked as an auto body instructor at State Correctional Institution in Albion, and taught at Erie, Crawford and Corry Vo-Tech. He also worked for General Electric for 10 years.
He was a member and past Exalted Ruler of the BPO Elks Lodge #264. He was a member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 318 American Legion, Legion Riders, Bruce Short Post 5959 VFW, and the Moose Family Center 84 and was a charter member of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, motorcycles and was a jack of all trades. He loved his family and friends and going camping.
Howard is survived by his wife Barbara, of Titusville; a daughter Amy Petruso and husband, Robert, of Meadville; a son David Hughes and wife, Rachel, of McKean; three grandchildren, Devon and Emily Hughes both, of McKean, and Sicilia Petruso, of Meadville; two great-grandchildren, Trinity and Lylia Hughes; five siblings, Sharon Blunt and Cleve of Ghana, Ohio, Gary Feltenberger, of Erie, Terri O’Neal, of Erie, Lori Mahlmeister and husband, Mike, of Polaski, Pa., and Michelle Tallmadge, of Waterford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St. on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and attend a funeral service there on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Full military rites will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 406 W. Oak St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.
