Henrietta Louise Williams, 90, of State College, Pennsylvania, was called home March 28, 2022.
Henrietta was born Oct. 19, 1931 to the late George W. Stephens and Bertha J. Eakin Holtz Stephens.
She enjoyed waitressing at many local restaurants in Titusville during her early years, then worked as an assembler at Sylvania Electronics before beginning a 14-year tenure at the A&P grocery store, where she handled a variety of check-out, front office and meat department responsibilities. Later she provided in-home care for several families in the Titusville area.
Henrietta loved playing the piano and accordion, especially at gatherings with family and friends. She also enjoyed dancing, bowling, tending her flowers, crocheting and spending time with family and friends. She was also a talented cook and took great pride in cooking for her family and friends. Some of her specialties included mouth-watering meatloaf, beef stew, sweet rolls and pies.
She was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Titusville, where she taught Sunday school for several years. She also played the piano on occasion for the Henderson Chapel.
Henrietta is survived by three children, Kathleen A. Carey, of Oil City, Ronald C. Williams and wife, Loraine, of Pennsylvania Furnace, and Lawrence A. (Lanny) Williams and wife, Sharon, of Titusville. She was blessed with seven grandchildren and their families; Kathy’s - Sean P. Carey and son, Josiah, and Heather L. (Carey) Stanfiel and husband, Joe; Ron’s - Christy L. (Williams) Hulek and husband, Randy and children Michael, Abby and Ryan, and Jonathon A. Williams and wife, Willow van der Bosch and daughter, Yarrow; Lanny’s - Taunya C. O’Conner, Chad I. Williams, and Keith E. Williams.
She is also survived by her sister, Dixie L. Edwards, of Hydetown; her brother, Willis L. Stephens and his wife, Sue, of Altoona and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Henrietta was preceded in death by five brothers; Daryl Stephens, L. Raymond Holtz, George W. Holtz, George E. (Bud) Stephens, and Clifford W. Stephens, and three sisters, Alberta F. Ricke, L. Elaine Davenport and Lena M. Sult.
Family and friends may attend a funeral service at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Monday at 1 p.m., with Pastor Larry Reitz officiating.
Private interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Titusville First United Methodist Church, 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
