Gale Edward Hetrick, 62, of Corry Pa., won his seven year battle with sickness and is now absent from his body and present with The Lord. He was born in East Branch, Pa., Dec. 23,1958 at home with the nine day measles, leaving him blind in one eye. This handicap never held him back in ability, and he was an excellent shot with both gun and bow. But it did exclude him from military service to his great disappointment
He will be remembered for his gruff exterior by some, but those who were privileged to know the real Gale will remember him for his heart. He helped where he could, often to his own hurt.
Although his body prevented his enjoyment of carpentry, pike fishing, nature walks, camping, building model car kits, and driving anything fast, he enjoyed going for long rides, his Pomeranians, conure and fishes, going to auctions, spending time at home with his wife playing cards, watching movies, and videos of his family online.
He had attended Spring Creek, Youngsville and Corry schools. He had been employed in the area most of his life, most notable and recent are Clymer Bag in Clymer, NY. and Ethan Allen Cherry Hill Division in Union City, Pa.
Gale was preceded in death by his parents Irvin Hetrick and Juanita Morton Hetrick Vanderhoof; two sisters, Mary Miller and Karen Sherwood and a brother, Leonard Hetrick and two brothers-in- law, Curtis Gibson and Steven Bemis, and a sister-in-law, Sue Hetrick.
He is survived by his wife, Penny Bemis Hetrick, they had been together since the 10th grade and married May 14, 1978. She will forever treasure their life together, and thanks Jesus for being able to know the real Gale, good and bad.
Gale is also survived by his children, J. Renee Lamp and her husband, Chris, and children of Corry; Lisa Bottoms of the UK and children; Alexander Hetrick and his, wife, Kristine and children, of Harborcreek, Pa.; Katrina Thomas and children, of Corry; and Dana Gillingham and family, of Waterford, Pa. He had been blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and loved hearing about the milestones in each of their lives.
He is survived by his siblings, Carol Huff and her husband, Herbert, of Spring Creek, Pa., David Hetrick and his wife, Maxine, of Corry; Harold Hetrick and his companion, Evelyn, of Pittsfield, Pa.; Nancy Gibson of Titusville, Pa.; Judy Wright and her husband, Tony, of Grand Valley, Pa.; Cheryl Hetrick and her partner, Louis, of South Carolina; Charlene Dunnewold and husband, Mark, of Clymer, New York; and Carla Fisher and her husband, Don, of Spartansburg, Pa.
A Memorial Gathering to celebrate our times with him will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
To sign the guest or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
