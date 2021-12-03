Donald E. Randol, 70, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021 at the Meadville Medical Center.
Don was born on Feb. 18, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan, a son of the late Gordon and Emma Hart Randol.
Don had been employed, before his retirement, as a chef at Cross Creek Resort and was a volunteer at the Titusville Food Bank for many years.
He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed reading the Bible and books, and listening to music.
He is survived by two children, Tamwane and Tanya Cunningham; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Gloria Randol and Bernice Young, and two brothers, Michael and George Randol.
No visitation will be held. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Titusville Area Food Bank, 134 W. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
