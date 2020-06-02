Ralph “Bub” H. Martin, 50, of Hatchtown Road, Spartansburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 5 a.m. at his residence after an extended illness.
Ralph was born on March 1, 1970, in Union City, to Dana H. Martin and the late M. Maxine Goodwill Martin.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1988.
Ralph was a dairy farmer on his family farm his entire life.
He enjoyed watching sports and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros and Green Bay Packers. He knew every statistic for each team. He also enjoyed being with his family and friends and his farm animals, especially his cats.
Ralph is survived by his father, Dana, of Spartansburg; three sisters, Rhea Jones and husband, Edward, of Oil City, Dorothy Irwin and husband, Matthew, of Linesville and Sonya Lewis and husband, Kevin, of Titusville; one niece, Rachel Wetherell and husband, Bill, of Linesville and one nephew, Ryan Irwin and wife, Molly, of Linesville and three great-nieces and nephews, Holly Wetherell, Boe Wetherell and Paxtyn Irwin, all of Linesville.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Skyler Irwin.
Family and friends may attend a memorial service on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Rometown Community Church, with Pastor Tim Harger officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made on behalf of the family to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or on Ralph’s tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
