Susan D. Byler, 70, of Spartansburg, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
Susan was born on March 2, 1950, to the late Daniel and Lydia Miller Byler. She is survived by two brothers, John and Ben Byler, and seven sisters; Sarah, Barbara, Nancy, Alma, and Erma Byler, Betty Ann Mullet, and Mary Shetler.
Funeral services will be held today. Interment was in Route 89 Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.