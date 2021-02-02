Suzanne Dee Fitch was born on Dec. 1, 1946, in the small city of Titusville. She passed away on Jan. 5, 2021, after a battle with lung cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Shirley Crowell, of McKean, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her loving husband, David Fitch, of Beaufort, South Carolina; her sister, Fae White, of Harrisville, Michigan, and her daughter, Wednesday Linkous (Robert); grandson, Alexander and granddaughter Rachael, of Chester, Virginia.
Suzanne married Joseph Kearns when she was 23, and together they had a daughter, me, Wednesday Sue, whom they called Wendy. Suzannne was a home maker. She kept a tidy and clean house. She loved to cook and bake and was known for her deep dish apple pies.
Suzanne started her family in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and from there, also lived in Hanover Park, Illinois, Chatham, New Jersey, Erie, Pennsylvania and Tampa, Florida. When I was 13, she and my dad divorced. They remained cordial, sharing in raising me. Suzanne then built a career with AT&T and later Citi Corp. She was a valued employee for her work ethic and contributions.
In 2011, Suzanne’s childhood sweetheart, David Fitch, came back into her life. Their love story reads like a fairy tale. A couple through middle and high school, they parted ways after graduating and built separate lives and families. After David’s first wife passed away, he started looking for Suzanne and found her. They were like two school children, giggling on the phone late into the night. When Mom would visit me, she called David first thing each morning, last thing each night and whenever I left her alone throughout the day. David made her laugh, smile and brought her such joy. She retired from Citi Corp, and she and David were married April 21, 2012. Together they lived in Tampa, Florida, then Chesnee, South Carolina and finally built a cozy home in Beaufort, South Carolina, shaded by a glorious live oak tree.
Mom loved liver and onions, but she never made me eat them. Her pet peeve was coming home to dirty dishes in the sink. She took pride in her flower garden, but hated the hedge out front that always seemed to have poison ivy waiting for her. She enjoyed watching the songbirds at the feeder. She loved to go shopping. It did not matter what for, or even if, she bought anything, it was about spending fun time with someone that mattered. She spoiled both her own cats and dogs, as well as the pets of her friends. She had an amazing laugh.
Over the course of her life, Mom tailored her own clothes, knitted sweaters and crocheted afghans and angel tree ornaments. She taught me many of these skills. I taught her how to cross stitch and quilt. She made yard flags and decorated door wreaths. She dabbled in scrapbooking.
She gave many beautiful hand-made gifts to family, friends and neighbors, which will always be treasured. Mom’s favorite holiday was Christmas. Her pride and joy was her tree, decorated with teddy bears.
She loved unconditionally and supported me without judgement. She enjoyed the quiet solitude of her craft room, but also the warm companionship of family and friends. She would say she lived a good, long life, but lung cancer took her from us before we were ready to say goodbye.
A celebration of Suzanne’s life will be held in Beaufort, South Carolina, some time in 2021, once it is safe to gather together again.
In loving memory,
Wendy Linkous
