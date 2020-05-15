Jill Lorraine Smith, 66, formerly of Titusville, passed away on May 11, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida at Laurellwood Care Center.
She was born in Titusville on Aug. 4, 1953 to the late Clifford and Loretta Smith, who owned Smitty’s News on Diamond Street in Titusville.
Jill graduated from Titusville High School in 1971. She enjoyed playing the piano and took lessons from Joann Peebles. She also played the clarinet in the THS Marching Band.
Jill’s immediate family will attend a private ceremony at A Life Tribute in Largo, Florida on Saturday, May 16, 2020, arranged by A Life Tribute, 716 Seminole Blvd., Largo, Florida, 33770.
Jill is survived by two brothers, Clifford “Kip” Jr. and Eugene “Gene” Smith; one sister, Karen Smith MacDonald; a niece, Corena Martin and a nephew, Kurt MacDonald, all living in the Orlando area.
Jill was preceded in death by a nephew, Capt. Kevin J. Smith.
Inurnment will be in East Troy Cemetery, Hydetown, at a later date.
