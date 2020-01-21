Louise Kay Perkins, 77, of Titusville, passed away Sunday morning Jan. 19, 2020 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Louise was born on Feb. 3, 1942 in Port Gamble, Washington, a daughter of the late Richard and Ariel Beaton Perkins.
Louise was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. She entered the service in 1964 at Seattle, Washington and was honorably discharged at Norfolk, Virginia in 1970.
Louise had been self-employed as a property manager for many of her working years.
She was a member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW; a member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion; and a member of the B.P.O. Elks No. 264.
She enjoyed people, traveling to casinos, and loving her pet cat “Jesabelle”.
Louise is survived by a brother, Daniel Perkins, and a sister, Carol Gore, both of Tacoma, Washington; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her extended family, Peggy Hornemann with whom she made her home in Titusville; Doug and Leslie Hornemann and family, of Gettysburg, Pa.; Cragg and Tracy Entwistle and family, of Sykesville, Maryland; Sean Dorsey and family, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; John Monroe, of Pleasantville, and Mary Czartoryski of Hagerstown, Maryland.
No public visitation or service will be conducted.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
