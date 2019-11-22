Robert W. Schneider, 88, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday evening, Nov. 20, 2019, at his residence following an extended illness.
Bob was born on Sept. 18, 1931, in Titusville, a son of the late Albert and Hazel Stufflebean Schneider. He was married to Barbara E. Antill on Dec. 12, 1952.
Bob was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1952. He was a veteran at an early age of fifteen having served in the U.S. Army in Germany until he was seventeen.
Bob was owner and operator of Schneider Insurance Agency. He had also been employed at the former Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. He was also an officer with the Titusville City Police for 11 years and was founder of the Titusville Auxillary Police.
Bob was very active politically. He was city committeeman and second vice president of the East for the Republican Party. He served on Titusville City Council for 14 years; Mayor of Titusville for twoyears; past president and current board member of the Titusville Chamber of Commerce. He was past president and a current board member of the Titusville YMCA. He also served on the “Take Pride in Titusville” Committee and was instrumental in the development of the Scheide Park Gazebo.
Bob was cofounder of the Titusville Oil Country Federal Credit Union and held various offices, including first treasurer, over the 27 years of service there. He was also former president of the Titusville Senior Center.
Bob was a member of the Titusville Lions Club; the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion; the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW; the B.P.O. Elks No. 264; and a former member of the Jaycees.
He was a member of the Titusville Lodge No. 754 F. & A.M.; New Castle Consistory; and Zem Zem Shrine in Erie. He also served with Big Brothers and Big Sisters for seven years.
Bob enjoyed boxing in his earlier years; was a member of the Over-the Hill Gang; and served as a Boy Scout Troop leader.
Bob was a member of Titusville First Presbyterian Church. He had also attended Sunday School with his friend Mike Strawbridge at First United Methodist Church.
Bob enjoyed walking, hiking, cross country skiing, reading, spending time at the cottage at Canadohta Lake, coffee every morning at the American Legion, going to his Florida home in Sebring, Florida, and especially spending time with the grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his wife of Titusville; four children, Robert F. Schneider, of Titusville, Dr. Jeffrey A. Schneider and companion, Sheree McConnell, of Girard, Randolph K. Schneider, of Titusville, and Toni Schneider Daniel and husband, Mark, of Edinboro; the following grandchildren, Haley Irwin and husband, Dr. Matthew Irwin, of Dubois, Shane Schneider, of Titusville, Marlee Schneider, of Los Angeles, California, Stefan Schneider, of Pittsburgh, Alexa Schneider and Megan Toth, of Titusville, and Aiden Daniel and Christian Daniel, of Edinboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Albert, Frederick, William, Donald, Alvin and Kenneth Schneider; and a sister, Glenna Mae Arnold.
Friends may call at the Hennes-Garrett Funeral Home, 203 E. Main St., Titusville, on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., and attend the funeral service on Monday at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville with Rev. Dr. Vaughan Smith and Mr. Thomas Newcombe officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to the charity of one’s choice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
