Patricia A. Cartney, 82, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Patricia was born on Nov. 23, 1939, in Titusville to the late David G. Sr. and Rachel I. (Metzgar) Kertcher. She married James A. Cartney on March 25, 1961, at the Titusville Free Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 1990.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Patty was formerly employed by Farmers Market, Foodland and Quality Market as a cashier. She also worked as an aide at Main Street School.
She was a member of the Titusville Free Methodist Church, where she was active in the Bible study groups and mentoring people to the Lord.
Patty enjoyed making her friends laugh, supporting her grandchildren in all their activities and working on coloring books.
She is survived by her sons, James Cartney, of Erie, Jeffrey Cartney and husband, Thom, of Lakewood, Ohio, and Todd Cartney and wife, Shelley, of Titusville; grandsons, Gage McIntyre and wife, Kayla, of Titusville, D.J. Cartney and wife, Alysa, of Albion, Brandon Cartney and fiancé, Carolyn, of Northeast; great-grandchildren, Kora McIntyre, Dax McIntyre, Quinn Cartney, Delaney Cartney and Aria Cartney, and a sister, Elaine Kertcher Vosburgh, of Titusville.
Patty was preceded in death by her brothers, David Kertcher Jr and Carl Kertcher who died in infancy, and a sister, Shirley Snow.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the Titusville Free Methodist Church, 42490 State Rte. 27, Titusville on Tuesday at 1 p.m., with Rev. Timothy Maybray and Rev. Rick Hamrick officiating.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Free Methodist Church at the above address or Love INC, 220 W. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
