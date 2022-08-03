William Addison (Bill) Lupher II, formely of Titusville, went home to join parents, sister, brother, and grandson on July 27, 2022.
Bill was born on Sept. 17,1932, to Watson A. and Margaret Birchall Lupher in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. He spent his early years working on his uncle’s farm in Townville, Pa., and his father’s Christmas tree farm in Townville. Summers were spent as a lifeguard at Clear Creek State Park. He graduated from Brookville (Pa.) High School in 1950 where he was on the football team and was noted in the yearbook for his “nutty sense of humor.”
After high school, he did a four-year stint in the U.S. Navy in the Hurricane Hunters squadron. Before the advent of satellite imagery to track hurricanes, the Navy (and then the Air Force and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA) flew into the eyes of hurricanes to measure the interior barometric pressure of a hurricane and provide accurate wind speed information – data needed to accurately predict hurricane development and movement. As a photographer, his responsibility was to document the hurricane’s shapes.
He returned to Pennsylvania after the Navy and studied accounting at Penn State University, graduating in 1958.
He soon found employment at Cytemp Steel (a division of Universal-Cyclops Corporation) in Titusville. He transferred to the Mt. Lebanon office in 1967 and then to the Detroit, Michigan, office in 1975, where he retired in 1989. He joined the staff of Abitibi Price in Troy, Michigan, and worked for several years before retiring again in 1997.
Bill lived a life of service, starting with his membership in the Boy Scouts. His passion was the Lions Club. He was a member for more than 60 years, with perfect membership in most years as a member of clubs in Titusville and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, and Allen Park, Clawson, Novi, and Lathrup Village in Michigan. He held numerous club offices, including serving as president four times, and, in addition to serving in many district offices and on many committees, he was district governor in the district covering Pittsburgh and Allegheny County from 1972 to 1973.
Bill dedicated countless hours and helped to raise thousands of dollars for Lions Clubs’ charities. He took great pride in his roles in helping to establish the Greater Western Pennsylvania Eye Bank and as Chairman of the Board of the Michigan Eye Bank.
He was active in the United Methodist churches wherever life took him. He served on several municipal boards. After retirement, he tracked more than 450,000 miles driving people from Crawford County, Pa. to medical appointments.
He was a life member of Lions Club International and received the Lions International Melvin Jones Award. He was a life member of Hobah Lodge F. & A.M. in Brookville and an associate member of Milford (Ml) Lodge; Penn State Alumni Association life member; and VFW Post 5958 Life Member.
Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Maryalyce nee Ricke; four sons, Dana (Shelley), Eric (Tanya), Craig (Kim), and Bret (Annette); seven granddaughters, three grandsons, four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Amy; brother, Edward, and grandson, Nathan.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. and attend the funeral service on Friday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, with Rev. Larry Reitz officiating. Interment will be in Kingsley Cemetery in Townville with full military rites.
In lieu of flowers, please offer donations to Penrickton Center for Blind Children (penrickton.org) or Seedlings Braille Books for Children (seedlings.org).
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
