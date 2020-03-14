Mrs. Audrey E. Peterson, 80, of state Hwy. 8, Titusville passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.
Audrey was born on May 5, 1939, in Titusville to the late Carl and Merna Stokes White. She married Paul J. Peterson on Nov. 30, 1972, in Erie.
She was previously employed at Pasqualis, St. Regis Paper Co., GTE Sylvania in Pleasantville and Erie Technologies.
Audrey was a former member of the Bloomfield Fire Deptartment Women’s Auxiliary, and Hydetown Volunteer Fire department Auxiliary.
She enjoyed doing yard work, gardening, ceramics and woodworking.
Audrey is survived by her husband Paul, of Hydetown; son, Blake L. Schneider and wife, Aida, of Elyria, Ohio; three sisters, Marilyn Main, of Margate, Florida, Carol Ann Kuberry and husband, Paul of Pleasantville, Arlene Mahan, of Titusville and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter, Wayne, and Daid White and three sisters, Carla Marshall, Twilla White and Roxie Turk.
No public services are being observed.
Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
