Ms. Elizabeth A. “Liz” Butler, 80, of Titusville passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Country Acres Personal Care Home.
Liz was born on Feb. 5, 1942, in Titusville to the late Robert and Florence (Dowling) Butler.
She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy.
Liz worked for a short time as an LPN at the Titusville Area Hospital.
She was a member of St. Titus Church and the Rosary Society.
Liz is survived by three sisters, Mary Butler, of Titusville, Catherine Minnick and husband, Don, of Titusville, and Margaret Wagner and husband, Charlie, of Titusville; a brother, Robert Butler and wife, Carolyn, of Grand Haven, Michigan, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted from St. Titus Church on Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m., with Fr. Walter E. Packard officiating.
Interment will be at St. Catharine’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. The family would like to thank Country Acres Personal Care Home and Asera Care Hospice for all the wonderful care they provided to Elizabeth.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
