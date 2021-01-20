Richard D. Crumley, 81, formerly of Grand Valley, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He had been residing at Oakwood Heights Retirement Community in Oil City.
Mr. Crumley was born in Asheville, North Carolina, to the late George and Lottie (Shelnut) Crumley. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.
Richard was a veteran having served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He had attended the Fellowship of Believers Church in Centerville.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Friday, Jan. 22 from noon to 2:00 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Cathy Mathos officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
