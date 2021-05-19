Harry A. Brooks, age 84, of Tionesta, more formerly of Centerville, died on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
He was born on March 11, 1937 in Newmansville, Pennsylvania, son of the late Russell and Alma (Slocum) Brooks.
Harry retired in 1992 from GTE Sylvania, of Pleasantville, where he worked for 37 years as an electrician. His hobbies included his love for horses, hunting dogs, motorcycles and hunting.
On June 6, 2005, he married Melanie L. Passauer-Brooks, of Tionesta, who survives. Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Terry Brooks and his wife, Lorraine, of Dorchester, South Carolina; a daughter, Cindy McCandless and her husband, Terry, of Titusville; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Brooks; a sister, Bernice Seigworth and one grandson, Corey Brooks.
There will be no public visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home, of Tionesta. Messages of sympathy may be left at wimerfuneralhome.com
