Clayton W. Price, 41, of Titusville came into this world on April 17, 1981, and rode out of it on June 15, 2022.
Clayton rode away peacefully in the night, probably to avoid all those summer mowing jobs! Kidding of course, he was a hard worker and always willing to lend a hand … but maybe not a bike part. Those were his.
He was a kind and gentle person who enjoyed spending time with his friends and family almost as much as he enjoyed riding, fixing, and collecting bicycles … we like to think we were a close second!
Other than bicycles, he enjoyed food, mostly the eating part, video games, music, The Dukes of Hazzard, Duck Dynasty and scrolling through Facebook.
Not seeing him riding one of his many bikes around town is going to be so weird for so many people. We will love and miss him always. We hope the roads in Heaven, unlike the ones here in Pennsylvania, are always smooth and pothole free. Ride free and in Peace.
He leaves behind his father, William J. Price; a sister, Ashleigh D. Price; a niece, Zoey E. Atwood; a nephew, Wesley D. Gray and many, many friends, family and adopted family.
Clayton was preceded in death by his mother, Carol S. Hunt-Price; maternal grandparents, Grace L. and Clayton H. Hunt, and paternal grandparents, Edith V. and William F. Price.
No public calling hours will be held. A celebration of Clayton’s life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at East Troy Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Stroke Association at stroke.org.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
