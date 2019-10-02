Emmett J. Jones, 88, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening Sept. 28, 2019.

Emmett was born on July 18, 1931 in Titusville, a son of the late Emmett and Elsie Burger Jones.

He was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1949. He entered the U.S. Air Force on June 9, 1949, and was honorably discharged on Dec. 17, 1952, with the rank of Airman First Class.

Emmett was first married to Donna Sager who preceded him in death. He later married Shirley Jones on Oct. 6, 1990.

He had been employed at the Greenleaf Corp. in Saegertown in the maintenance department from where he retired after 30 years of service. He had also been employed at the former Struthers Wells Corp. and GTE Sylvania.

He was a member of the Saegertown Skeet and Trap Club and of the American Legion Post 205. He was a former member of the Titusville Beagle Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming. He had “a need for speed” and raced horses, stock cars, and snowmobiles.

Emmett was also a volunteer with the Silver Spurs 4H Club for 30 years as well as a volunteer with the Saddle, Horse and Pony Department of the Crawford County Fair from 1965 to 2015.

Emmett is survived by his wife Shirley, of Titusville; a daughter, Tina Caldwell and husband, Harry, of Titusville; a step-son, Jodie Jones and companion, Krista, of Saegertown; a son-in-law, Alan Elder and companion, Sherry Schaming, of Titusville; his special granddaughter, Maddison Caldwell; five step-grandchildren; two brothers, Rodney Jones and wife, Debbie, and Fred Jones, all of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and first wife Donna, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Elder; a brother, Robert Jones; and a sister, Charlotte Goodwill.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, at which time a memorial service will begin with Pastor Timothy Harger officiating.

The family asks that memorials be made to Silver Spurs 4h Club c/o Ashley Chapin, 143 Kimes Road, Carlton, PA, 16311.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.