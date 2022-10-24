Bruce M. Process, 68, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday evening October 19, 2022 at the Titusville Area Hospital following a brief illness.
Bruce was born on September 12, 1954 in Titusville, PA, a son of the late Merse and Evelyn Orovic Process.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1972 and had attended Edinboro University.
Bruce had been employed at GE in Erie, and was also associated with the family business, Merse J. Process Company in Centerville.
Bruce was a member of the Centerville Baptist Church. He enjoyed shooting and playing his guitar.
He is survived by his brother, Daniel Process and wife Helen of Centerville; a sister-in-law, Janet Process of Woburn, MA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Merse Jay Process.
No public visitation will be observed. Private interment will be held for the family at Sunnyside Cemetery in Centerville.
The family asks that memorials be made to Crawford County Humane Society 11012 Kennedy Hill Road Meadville, PA 16335 or to the Centerville Baptist Church 18736 Erie Street Centerville, PA 16404.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
