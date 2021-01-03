On James Ardra Loker, 95, of Washington, Pennsylvania, died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Southmont Presbyterian Senior Care in Washington.
James was born on May 8, 1925, in Titusville, the son of the late Ardra E. and Gertrude Elizabeth Olson Loker.
He graduated from Titusville High School and completed a three-year electronics course while serving his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
James was a general manager at Washington Channels Cable Company. He was a member of American Legion Post 175 and the Lions Club. James was a past commander of the VFW posts in Titusville and Sebring, Florida, past president of Francis Mobile Home Park #2, past president and on the board of Greater Washington Chamber of Commerce and was on the boards of American Red Cross, Easter Seals and World Series Tournaments, Inc.
He loved to golf and spend time with friends and family.
On Jan. 23, 1954, James married Rose Mary Kelly, who passed in 2015.
Surviving are daughters; Sheila M. Miller (Peter), of Orlando, Florida, Cheryl A. Banfield (David), of Washington, Carol J. Webb (Michael Jr.), of Somerset and Christine L. Talbert, of Washington; grandchildren, Mishelle, Michael III, James, Matthew, Carl, Joshua, Christopher, Ryan and Eric, and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, James is predeceased by sisters, Arlean Loker and Mona Loker and brother, William Loker.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306 or Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, Calif. 91365.
Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington, Pa.
Additional information and online guest book are available at NealFuneralHome.com.
