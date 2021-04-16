Richard J. Bohin, 81, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 14, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1939 in Titusville, a son of the late Alex and Viola Crawford Bohin.
He attended the Titusville Area schools until his graduation with the Class of 1957. He was a machinist by trade and worked at various machine shops in Titusville, Franklin and Warren throughout his life. He retired from the Titusville Area School District in 2001 after 18 years of dedicated service. He retired as Supervisor of Custodial Services for the district.
He was an active member and served on the Board of Directors for the Titusville High School Alumni Association from its inception until 2013, at which time he retired due to health problems.
He was a 50-year member and Past Master in 1975 of the Titusville Lodge No. 754 F&AM; a member of the Oil City Lodge of Perfection; a member of the New Castle Consistory and of the Zem Zem Shrine in Erie. He was a 32nd degree Mason. He served on the Board of Rainbow Girls, where he received the Gold Cross of Honor.
Dick loved Titusville and believed you should give back to your community. He was elected to the Board of Supervisors of Oil Creek Township twice and served on the Oil Creek Township Planning Commission for several years before retiring.
Taking care of his family was the dedication and passion of his life. Spending time with his loving grandchildren and his daughter and son-in-law were his happiest times. He loved taking rides in the countryside with his wife nearly every day and watching football, golf and NASCAR. He loved the outdoors. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
He was married to Joan Lauffer on July 24, 1965 at St. James Memorial Episcopal Church in Titusville, where they were very active members. He served as Junior Warden during the building of the Parish House. He was also active in the Cusillo Movement in Erie for many years.
Dick is survived by his wife of over 55 years; a daughter, Kathryn Bohin Wilks and husband, Thomas, of Titusville; three grandchildren, Laura Kafel and husband, Jake, of Titusville, Thomas Richard Wilks, U.S. Air Force stationed in Japan, and Emme-Kate Wilks, of Titusville; a sister, Betty Harrington and husband, Frank, of Parma, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Bohin.
A special thanks to his dedicated caregiver, Jennifer Fry.
In keeping with Dick’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. Interment will be private. A memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Titusville Area Alumni Association, 302 E. Walnut St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, Pa. 16505.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.