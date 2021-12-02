Janet L. McIntyre, 73, of Meadville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at home.
Janet was born in Fauncetown, on Jan. 23, 1948, a daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Renninger) Winters.
Janet had married Danny McIntyre on Feb. 13, 1971. He survives.
She was a member of New Beginnings Church of God.
A 1965 graduate of Townville High School, Janet decided to continue her education later in life, earning her associates degree from Edinboro University in 2009. Despite suffering a stroke, Janet continued taking classes.
A social member of VFW Post #2006, she was a former member of Meadville Eagles Club. She was affiliated with Life-NWPA Program. Over the years she had been employed by the former American Viscose, the former Mr. Donut, Andover Industries and Meadville Medical Center.
What Janet considered to be the most important and best job of her life, was caring for her grandchildren, which she lovingly did for the past 20 years. She will be sadly missed.
Janet is survived by three children, Tamara Coburn (Allen), Stacy McIntyre, both of Meadville, and Jason McIntyre (Kayla), of Trafford; nine grandchildren, Ariel Brown, Alyssa Brown, Allena Coburn, Alivia Coburn, Alyseia McIntyre, Josiah McIntyre, Austen McIntyre, Zoey McIntyre and Dean McIntyre; one great-grandchild, Steffen McIntyre; two sisters, Virginia McCalmont, of Maryland, and Mary Barker (Chet), of Titusville; a brother, Ronald Winters (Cindy), of Meadville, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by a stillborn son, Danny H. McIntyre Jr.; sisters, Kathryn Broussard and Pearl Hershelman; brothers Charles, Paul, Theodore “Jack” and Arthur Winters.
Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at New Beginnings Church of God, 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville, where funeral services will follow at noon with Pastor Cliff Forbes officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.
Share a memory or condolence at miznerfuneralhome.com.
