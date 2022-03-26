Mr. Thomas W. “Huck” Phenicie Jr. 81, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Tom as born on Sept. 10, 1940, in New Castle to the late Thomas W. and Emma Nofsker Phenicie Sr. He married Carolyn Bollenbacher on May 6, 1962 in Greenville.
He attended New Castle schools.
Tom worked at American Cyanamid Chemical Plant in Edinburg, and Rockwell International in New Castle until his retirement in 1980. Tom and his family moved to the Titusville community in 1981.
He was a member of the Titusville Elks Lodge #264 and served as Chaplin for multiple years.
Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved his dogs and had several throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of Titusville; three sons, Bryan T. Phenicie and wife, Jill, of Polk, Timothy H. Phenicie and wife, Rose, of Suffolk, Virginia, Stephen M. Phenicie and wife, Jayla, of Titusville; five grandchildren, Timothy, Sabryna, Ryan, Thomas and Emma; one great-grandchild, Luke, and a sister, Robertine “Penny” Phenicie, of New Castle.
No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Titusville Elks Lodge.
Memorial contributions can be made to Elks National Foundation c/o Titusville Elks Lodge #264, 334 W. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
