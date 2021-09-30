Patricia A. Whitman, 81, of Pleasantville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital due to complications of COVID-19.
Patricia was born on Dec. 14, 1939 in Clarion County to the late Lawrence J. and Eva Marshall Hartle. She married Richard E. “Dick” Whitman on July 12, 1958 at the Shamburg Church in Pleasantville. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2016.
She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Class of 1958.
Pat worked at Pleasantville Elementary school as a teacher’s aide and retired from Penn Bank in Pleasantville as a teller.
She was a member of Titusville Free Methodist Church.
She was active in Girls Scouts, Cub Scouts, past PTA President, Pleasantville Vol. Fire Dept. Auxiliary and enjoyed taking bus trips every year with her family.
Patricia is survived by three children, Kelly Connolly, of Ashtabula, Ohio, Dwayne Whitman and wife, Bonnie, of Pleasantville, and Larry Whitman, of Pleasantville; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Whitman.
No public calling hours will be observed. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pleasantville Vol. Fire Dept., 157 W State St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
