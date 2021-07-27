Surrounded by the love of her family, Pennee Huet, 58 from Grand Valley, went to be with the Lord and her nephew, Michael Covell Jr., the son of Tammee McDonald, on July 22, 2021.
Pennee was born on Oct. 24, 1963 to Paul and Ruth Morris, of Tidioute. She has three sisters; Tammee and husband, Mike McDonald, of Titusville, Tina and husband, Rick Mowery, of Ohio, and Sandy Morris, of Tidioute.
She is survived by Kevin Huet, of Grand Valley and Jody and husband, Joe Joint, of Erie. Pennee also had four grandchildren; Makayla, Ashlynn, Skylar and Branden. She is also survived by her niece, Lisa and husband, Josh Garret, of North Carolina, and nephews, Drew and wife, Kayla Phillips, of Ohio; her great- nieces, Mariah and Makenzie and great-nephew, Trenton.
Pennee was a 1981 graduate of Tidioute high school, after which she worked numerous jobs until she became disabled.
Pennee enjoyed spending time with her family, having cookouts, reading and fishing.
Pennee attended the Full Gospel Church, in which she sat on the board and also was the treasurer. She enjoyed running the thrift store that the church had. The Full Gospel Church located at 16922 Jerusalem Corners Road In Pleasantville is planning a service and dinner on July 31 at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.