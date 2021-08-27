Judy Ann Ward, 77, of W. Spring St., Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at Titusville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Judy was born on Feb. 16, 1944, in Titusville to the late William L. and Hazel (Beers) Whitmer. She married Larry R. Ward on Oct. 23, 1963 in Reidsville, North Carolina. Mr. Ward preceded her in death on Jan. 29, 2018.
She was a graduate of Maplewood High School.
Judy was formerly employed as a nurse at Titusville Area Hospital.
She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church.
Judy enjoyed making crafts, gardening and cooking and baking for her husband and family.
She is survived by her children, Raeann Ward, of Titusville, Brenda McGarvie and husband, Richard, of Monks Corners, South Catolina, Larry Ward and wife, Michele, of Saegertown; eight grandchildren, Andrew Ward and wife, Ally, Alicia Wishnok and husband, Joe, Ryan Ward and wife, Katelyn, Barry Baker, Brittany Adams and husband, Chase, Matthew Ward, David McGarvie, and Justin McGarvie; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Irene Bromley, of Titusville, and Lilly Bortzer, of Diamond, and several nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by a daughter, Janie Marie Ward, who died in infancy; and three sisters, Mary Ellen Whitmer, who died in infancy, Jane Phleger, and Evelyn Cancilla.
Private funeral services are being conducted for the family by Pastor Phil Taylor, of Grace Fellowship Church.
Interment will be in Diamond Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are being conducted by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.