Gary E. O’Hare, 83, of Sheffield, Pennsylvania, died Monday evening, Sept. 13, 2021 at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa., after an illness of the past two months.
He was born March 8, 1938 in Titusville. He was the son of George O’Hare and Anna O’Hare Hawbaker.
He had resided most of his life in the Warren area. He was a 1956 graduate of Titusville High School.
He was employed in the wire department as a machinist at G.T.E. Sylvania for more than 30 years, retiring from there. He was a member of St. Anthony’s R.C. Church, Saybrook, Pa. and the Sheffield Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Joan Pendleton O’Hare, whom he married on Oct. 3, 1986 in Sheffield; three children, Sean O’Hare and wife, Rosalinda, of Chandler, Arizona, Kara O’Hare and husband, Bart Barnard, and Colleen O’Hare, all of Maricopa, Arizona; two stepchildren, Joanna Brunswick, of Sheffield, and Glenn Shaffer and his companion, Martha Blair, of Union City; six grandchildren, Brandon Vasquez, Nicole Fretwell and husband, and Matt, Erin, Maria, Joann and Kyle O’Hare; two step grandchildren, Jonathan Brunswick and Sara Alicea; four great-grandchildren, Isabella, Madison, Ryleigh Fretwell, and Olivia Ortega; two step great-grandchildren, Matthew and Emily Alicea.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Erin Elizabeth O’Hare, a stepson, Jeff Brunswick, and a great-great-granddaughter, Natalie Alicea. Friends may call at St. Anthony’s R.C. Church, 7222 Route 6, Sheffield, Pa., on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 from 11 to noon, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial with Fr. Stephen Schreiber, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Sheffield, Pa. Email condolences may be sent by visiting lewisfuneralhomeinc.com. The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. Warren, Pa. has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
