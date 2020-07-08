Donna L. Nichols, 61, of Pleasantville, went to be with our Lord on July 4, 2020, surrounded by loving family at St. Vincent Medical Center after a nine-month courageous fight with cancer.
Donna was born on March 21, 1959, in Titusville to Charles H. Kane and Carol “Sue” Knight Kane. Donna attended Titusville area schools and graduated from Titusville High School as a member of the Class of 1977. While at THS she attended Vo-Tech and was a cheerleader for many of her high school years. She was also Centerville Strawberry Queen and Miss Stateline Speedway.
Donna worked at Green Acres Golf Course for the past seven years where she made many new friends and socialized with old ones. She loved the atmosphere of the golf course and helped with many tournaments and club championships. Donna also worked at Gina’s Restaurant and Marianne’s Restaurant in previous years.
Donna was completely devoted to her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her fun-loving spirit, humor and laughter. She loved being with her family. She deeply loved her children and grandchildren, spending as much time as she could with them. Donna also enjoyed spending time in Florida with her Aunt Pat, going to the beach and Pittsburgh Pirates spring training games in Bradenton.
Donna was a faithful member of Titusville American Legion and former Polish National Alliance (PNA). She enjoyed bowling and bingo in her early years.
Donna could make friends in any place or situation. She knew many people because of it. She fought a courageous battle against cancer. Unfortunately, cancer won in the end. Donna loved telling stories and asked that everyone keep the stories going.
Donna will forever live in our hearts as a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Donna is survived by her father, Charles H. Kane, of Pleasantville; a son, Shawn Nichols and wife Charity, of Titusville; a daughter, Sara Nichols and companion, George Sherwood, of Pleasantville; nine grandchildren, Anthony Wright, Ashleigh Nichols, Gavin Nichols, Damian Tatters, Jaromir Edwards, Darius Edwards, Madison Nichols, Adalyn Nichols and Kane Sherwood; a brother, Charles Kane and wife, Anne, of Pleasantville; two sisters, Shelly Sampson and husband, John, of Pleasantville and Rhonda Kane and husband, Dr. Daniel Taylor, of Erie and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Carol “Sue” Kane; a grandson, Brantley Sherwood and numerous aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life will be planned, at which time a memorial service will be conducted. The date and time will be announced at a future date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Research Institute via their website in honor of Donna and the courageous battle she fought.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
