Betty D. Vasbinder, 78, formerly of Titusville, passed away Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, at Browning Manor in Delano, California.
Betty was born on June 12, 1941, in Titusville, a daughter of the late Delmar and Neva Dailey Williams. She was married to John E. Vasbinder, Jr. on April 15, 1961, in Centerville.
She was a graduate of Colestock High School.
Betty was a homemaker and enjoyed being with her family and friends, as well as traveling with her husband.
She is survived by her husband John, of Pittsfield; two daughters, Susan Cameron, of Willows, California, and Becky Hackman, of Pittsfield; seven grandchildren, Ben, Liz, Robert, Fawne, Autumn, Allison and Sage; a great-granddaughter, Addie; a sister, Virginia Parker, of Centerville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John E. Vasbinder III; a daughter, Cheri Vasbinder and five brothers, Bob, Ken, Norm, Pat, and Dewey Williams.
No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Private interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400 McLean, Va. 22102 or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Va. 22215.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.