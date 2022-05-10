Rodney J. “Rod” Smathers Sr., 78, of Pleasantville, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.
Rod was born on Feb. 23, 1944, in Strattonville, Pa., to the late Foster B. Smathers and Elma O. Chapman Manuell.
He was a graduate of Strattonville High School and was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He served in the 5th infantry during his tour of duty.
Rod worked at Cytemp Specialty Steel Corp. for many years until the plant’s closing. He owned and operated Mr. Rod’s Hairstyling Salon in Pleasantville until his retirement in 2018.
He was a member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion, and the former Titusville PNA Club
Rod was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed all animals. He liked golfing and bowling and participated in several leagues for both. He was a family man and was active in the community.
He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Brown and husband, Eddie, of Neilltown; a son, Rodney J. “RJ” Smathers Jr. and companion, Helen Wagner, of Titusville; two grandchildren, Travis Wilson and wife, Michelle, of Greenville, and Trevor Wilson and companion, Crystal Maxin, of Neilltown; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Trenton Wilson, and Zannu Maxin Wilson, and several nieces and nephews.
Rod was preceded in death by his stepfather, Richard G. Manuell, and three sisters, Kay Stiglitz, Nancy Guthrie and Daneen Servey.
A celebration of life will be held for Rod on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 5 p.m. at 1371 Neiltown Rd., Grand Valley, Pa. 16420.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pleasantville Vol. Fire Dept., 157 W. State St, Pleasantville, Pa. 16341.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
