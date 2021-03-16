Mrs. Kay L. Seeley, 82, of North Main Street Extension in Pleasantville, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at her residence.
Kay was born on Feb. 25, 1939, in Titusville to the late Edward and Mary (Baker) Hubert. She married Richard L. Seeley Sr. on June 14, 1958, at the Sanford United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2012.
She grew up on the family farm on Mageetown Road in Centerville and attended the one-room schoolhouse, Putnam Independent, at Five Corners. She graduated from Colestock High School in Titusville.
Kay was formerly employed by GTE Sylvania in Pleasantville and the Titusville Area Hospital. Kay and Rich also owned and operated Seeley Logging and Coal Oil Johnny’s Restaurant in Pleasantville.
She and Rich enjoyed traveling from Canada to California and frequently to Florida. They were proud sponsors of several little league baseball teams, softball teams and bowling teams.
Kay was a member of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Virginia Hubert, of Centerville; two nephews, Martin E. Hubert Jr. and wife, Bonnie, of Titusville and Forrest “Tuck” Hubert and wife, Cindy, of Westfield, New York, and many more nieces and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by a son, Richard L. Seeley Jr.; a brother, Martin E. Hubert Sr. and a half-brother, Eugene Hubert.
Visitation will be at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Tuesday, March 16 from noon to 2 p.m. with a funeral service to follow, conducted by Rev. Janet Sill, of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasantville United Methodist Church, 120 Merrick St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341 or to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department, 157 W. State St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
