Ann L. Fortney Gayetty, 97, of Townville, passed away, Friday, Jan. 17 at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville. She was born on Jan. 22, 1922, in Titusville, daughter of the late Frank and Sarah Titzel Fortney.
In June 1939, she married Clyde (Mike) Steadman and they had four children. Their youngest died in 1944 and Sarah died in May 2002. In 1954, Ann married Clare Carpenter who had a daughter Kathleen who has five children and six grand children. Clare and Ann had two sons; David, who has two sons, and Forrest who was killed in an auto accident in 1975. Clare died in 1973. In June, 1978 Ann married Carl Gayetty of Oil City. Carl had five children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and passed away in Aug. 1995.
Ann was a member of Townville Tops Club. She belonged to the Townville Senior Citizens group and was treasurer, and wrote the club news for The Titusville Herald and and The Meadville Tribune. She was Secretary Treasurer of the VIP Club (CB) for 20 years.
She liked to travel and visited eight countries in Europe and also went to Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and many of the states in America. She loved flowers and her many friends and pen pals, her computer, her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include her three sons, William “Bill” Steadman, of Titusville; Louis L. Steadman and his wife Marilyn, of Clintonville; and David Carpenter and wife Mary, of Guys Mills; 11 grandchildren; Gail, Diane, Laura, Michelle, Michael, Helen, Peggy, Daryl, Bobbi Jo, Stacy, Josh and Devin; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, step-children, Jan, Kathy, Carole, Nancy and Kathy.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her daughter Sarah Conley; sons Forest “Shorty” Carpenter and Edward Steadman; her daughter-in-law Dorothy Steadman; step-son Marv; sisters Helen and Marie; and brother Walt.
Friends and family are invited to call the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, Pa. 16360, on Thursday, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held there on Friday, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Glen Van Cise officiating.
Burial will take place at Kingsley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wesbury United Methodist Community, 31 Park Ave, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Ann’s Book of Memories at warrenfh.com.
