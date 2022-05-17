Margaret V. “Pegi” Jones, 79, of Chapmanville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, Pa.
Pegi was born on July 30, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Arthur and Wilma Schmieder Coutant.
Pegi was first married to Warne Riker in 1964. He preceded her in death in 1988. She later married Hugh Jones on Nov. 10, 1991 at Chapmanville. He preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 2021.
Pegi was a graduate of Mayville, New York Central School, Class of 1960. She was also a graduate of East Orange General Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1963 at East Orange, New Jersey, earning her registered nurse degree.
Pegi had worked in mental health psychiatric nursing since 1981. She retired in 2009 from Stairways Behavioral Health in Meadville.
Pegi had attended the Chapmanville Community Church. She enjoyed watching birds, gardening, reading, making jewelry and sailing with her husband, Hugh.
She is survived by two children, Margaret Susan Ortel and husband, Steven, of Dewittville, New York and Warne Riker and wife, Cari, of Nashville, Tennessee; a step-son, Jesse C. Jones and wife, Paula, of Temperance, Michigan; grandchildren, Brittany Yates, Alicia Yates, Samantha Yates, Cameron Riker and Caden Riker; step-grandchildren, Nicholas and Katherine Jones; two sisters, Nancy Bales and husband, John, of Skaneatales, New York and Elizabeth Davison, of Rochester, New York; a sister-in-law, Linda Coutant, of Chicago, Illinois, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Coutant.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Chapmanville Community Church, 1043 Le Boeuf Trail Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chapmanville Community Church or to any local chapter of the Humane Society.
Inurnment will be in Chapmanville Cemetery.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
