Alice S. Jackson, 79, of Buells Corners Road, died on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Magee Women’s Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born on July 23, 1942 in Titusville, the daughter of the late Aric and Bessie Beardsley Southwick.
Alice was raised and educated in Buells Corners and graduated from Titusville High School in 1960. She worked various jobs over the years including Isely’s Shop and Dutch Treat Restaurant. She was known mostly for working at Buells Corners Store for many years.
She was a member of the Centerville Free Methodist Church and enjoyed cooking, sitting on her porch swing and spending time with family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde L. “Jerry” Jackson, whom she married on July 20, 1968 in Centerville; one son, Clyde “Buster” Jackson III; one sister, Lillian Southwick; one brother, George Southwick, and three stepbrothers, Ellwood, Edward and Eugene Southwick.
Alice is survived by three daughters, Sonda Jackson, Marsha Jackson and her companion, Ricky Whitney, and Geri Lynn Whitney and her companion, Myron Upton all of Spartansburg; one daughter-in-law, Tracy Jackson, of Titusville; one son, Aric Jackson and his wife, Tiffany, of Lander, Pa.; three sisters, Martha Lucille Drohn and her husband, Bill, of Erie, Violet Wescoat, of Clymer, and Amy Baker, of Erie, and one brother, Gordon Southwick, of Spartansburg.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tristen, Matthew (Marci), Allison (Hunter), Paige, Ashley, Rachel, Ami, Alic, Madison, Kaitlin, Jacob, Richard Jr., Zandrea, Zachery, Ian and Isaiah; four great-grandchildren, Jason, Bailey, Leon and Olivia and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Valley View Mennonite Church, 24313 St. Hwy 89 & 77, Spartansburg, Pa., on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held there on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Pastor Chuck Riel will officiate.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Spartansburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, Pa. 16346 or the Centerville Free Methodist Church, 43132 Buells Corners Road, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Bracken Funeral home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa. 16407.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit brackenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.