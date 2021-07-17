Michael James Johnson Sr., 49, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky while traveling with his life partner, Kimberly Nelson.
Michael was born on Aug. 22, 1971 in Oakdale, New York, a son of Phyllis Lupo Barton.
Michael had worked as an IT specialist. He had studied electronics at United Electronics Institute in Florida. He had also been employed as a systems administrator at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a field technician for Rite Aid and had owned his own local radio station, LIT FM 97.3, which will continue to operate in honor of his memory.
Michael enjoyed collecting old computers, such as Apple Macs which dated from 1980-1990 to Commodore 64.
In his earlier years, Michael had a tendency to always help others who were struggling, even if he was struggling as well, a trait that would follow him into his later years. As a young man he enjoyed skateboarding, going to the beach with his friends and listening to punk rock and electronic music.
Michael would later move to North Port, Florida, to live with his grandmother, Victoria Lupo. There he met his long-term life partner, Kimberly Nelson, and go on to have Michael Johnson II. The following year, they had Brittany Johnson.
Michael went on to spend the next 27 years with his partner, Kimberly, and their two children. One of the fondest memories for his children is of him reading to them from his favorite author, Douglas Adam, who wrote “Hitch Hikers Guide to the Galaxy,” a book that he would play and read to his children often.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and caring for his mother. Anyone who had met Michael Johnson Sr. knew him as being the life of the party. From his silly get-rich-quick ideas to his funny nicknames for his family and friends, he will be sorely missed.
Michael is survived by his life partner, Kimberly Nelson, of Titusville; two children, Michael Johnson II and Brittany Johnson, both of Titusville, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date by his family.
