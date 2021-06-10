Hugh E. Vroman, age 86, of Millcreek Township, formerly of McKean Township, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
He was born in Titusville on Sept. 21, 1934, the son of the late Ernest E. and Margaret O’Brian Vroman. Hugh was employed as a General Manager for Struthers, Skyline Industries and Erie National Forge.
He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, boating and time at camp, as well as around the pool with family and friends. He also enjoyed his winters in Florida, trips to Colorado and a beer now and then.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy A. Watson Vroman (2012); three sisters, Virginia Dowling, Genevieve Dowling, Shirley Peterson, and one brother, Francis Vroman, all of Titusville.
He is survived by his children; Diana L. Hodge, of Titusville, Florida, Vicky A. McHenry, Kirk E. Vroman (Deborah), Lori L. Sala (Dr. Nicholas), Randy A. Vroman, Douglas S. Vroman (June), and David S. Vroman, all of Erie. Also surviving are his grandchildren; Christopher Hodge (Staci), David Hodge, Patrick McHenry (Nina), Stacy Hainley (Bo), Jill Kobel (Ryan), Heather Vroman, Kirk N. Vroman, Allyson Thornton (Ryan), Nicholas Sala (Joanie), Randy G. Vroman (Ariana), Nathan Vroman, Alec Vroman, Jordan Vroman (Chelsea), Noah Vroman, Nicole Vroman and Mackenzie Vroman and eight great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, Pa. 16506, on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and are invited there on Monday, June 14, 2021 for the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205.
