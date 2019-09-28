Mrs. Vicki L. Finley, 64, of state Highway 27, Titusville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home following an extended illness.

Vicki was born on March 18, 1955, in Titusville to the late Thomas and Gwendolyn Field Slater. She married Robert Finley on June 30, 1973, in Titusville.

She was a graduate of Titusville High School.

Vicki worked as a nurse’s aide and office manager for Dr. Joseph Dunn in Titusville and, following his retirement, went to work for Oil Valley Internal Medicine of Titusville.

She was a member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW Auxiliary.

Vicki enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching and knitting. She especially cherished her time with her husband, sons, grandchildren and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Robert, of Titusville; sons, Chad Finley and wife, Stephanie, of Titusville, and Craig Finley, of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Kimberly Finley, of Titusville, David Finley, of Titusville, Hope Finley, of Florida, Joel Finley, Emily Finley, Andrew Finley, Benjamin Finley and Leslie Finley, all of Titusville; great-granddaughter, Paisley Finley; a brother, Thomas Slater and wife, Kate, of Cornwall, New York; a sister, Robin Sliker and husband, Harvey, of Utica.

Vicki was preceded in death by two sisters, Debra Huff and Karen Slater.

No calling hours will be observed.

A celebration of life for Vicki will be held at a later date with a time and place to be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, 206 St. John St., Titusville, PA, 16354.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA, 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.