Robert M. Henton, 57, of Buells Corners Road, Spartansburg, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1965 in Corry, a son of the late Richard Henton and Sandy Vanderhoof Cline and her husband, Leo, of Spartansburg.
Bob was raised on Buell’s Corners and graduated from Titusville High School in 1982. After high school, he worked as a logger, at VIP Manufacturing and General Electric. Most recently, he was self-employed as a charter captain on Lake Erie and owned Big Head Fishing. He worked as a fishing guide up until his passing and cooked the best walleye ever.
In addition to his father, Bob was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gerald and Lillian Henton; his maternal grandparents, Charles and Ella Vanderhoof, and his father-in-law, Edward Paver.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Janie Paver Henton, whom he married on Oct. 30, 2004 at their home in Spartansburg; one daughter, Marissa Rhoades and her husband, Dustin, of Fort Drum, New York; three stepsons, Matthew Hajec and his wife, Allison, of Perrysburg, Ohio, David Hajec and his wife, Molly, of Warren, Pa. and Andrew Hajec, of Blue Bell, Pa.; one sister, Lynn Rhoades and her companion, Skip Welling, of Spartansburg, and one brother, Mike Henton and his wife, Vicki, of Spartansburg.
Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Owen and Leia Rhoades, and James, Hannah, Henry, Teddy and Jack Hajec; five nephews, Kevin, Kalvin, Karl, Collin and Aaron; his mother-in-law, Lois Paver, of Corry, and his stepmother, Judy Henton, of Titusville.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are under the care of Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
